“Glee” Creators Remember Naya Rivera As “A Joy To Be Around”

Glee creators say they’re “heartbroken” over the death of Naya Rivera, who they remembered as “one of the most talented, special stars” they ever worked with.

One day after Rivera was found dead in a reservoir outside of Los Angeles, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan issued a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter honoring Rivera, who starred as Santana Lopez on their musical comedy series.

“Naya wasn’t a series regular when we cast her on Glee. She didn’t have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” they said. “Naya could act, she could dance, and she could sing (could she ever sing!). She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around.”