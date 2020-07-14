Ghost of Tsushima review: If you’ve ever wanted to play a Kurosawa film, this is your game

Article content continued

Even more interesting to me, however, were some of the quieter tales tangential to the main plot, including a subtly performed series of scenes in which Jin reconnects with his childhood caregiver, who is now suffering senility, and learns of a family secret he never suspected as a child but which he gracefully accepts as an adult. This unexpected yet convincing sensitivity is also evident when he discovers a same-sex relationship between one of his closest allies and a house servant. Point being, there’s a lot more to our protagonists than their ability to stylishly slice and dice Mongols.

Unfortunately, the Mongols are pretty one-dimensional by comparison. I don’t think there’s a single instance in which a Mongol soldier is portrayed as sympathetic or anything other than fodder for Jin’s sword and bow. It makes it easier to cleave your way through them without remorse, but even just a mission about conscientious deserters or a serious contrasting of cultural philosophies would have gone some way towards humanizing Jin’s foes.