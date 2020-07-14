Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to all charges at bail hearing in Manhattan federal court

Maxwell, 58, has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate, where prosecutors say she refused to open the door for FBI agents, who busted through to find that she had retreated to an interior room.
She was charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.
An indictment alleged that she helped groom the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged that she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case stemming from Epstein’s abuse of girls and women.
Prosecutors had argued in court papers filed Monday that Maxwell was a danger to flee the country if she was freed on $5 million ($7.2 million) bail, which her lawyers recommended.
“The defendant has not only the motive to flee, but the means to do so swiftly and effectively,” prosecutors wrote, citing her access to millions of dollars and the scant information about her finances provided by her lawyers.
Maxwell’s lawyers have said she “vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”
The trial will take place in July next year and, if convicted, Maxwell faces 35 years in prison.
– Reported with Associated Press