Ghislaine Maxwell Crying After Denied Bail for Second Time

The former girlfriend of disgraced Jeffrey Epstein broke down in tears after she was denied bail by Judge Alison Nathan despite insisting she’s not a flight risk.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell broke down in tears on Tuesday (14Jul20) as she was denied bail on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is accused of six counts of recruiting and grooming young women to be molested by her convicted paedophile ex, financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison last year (19).

On Tuesday (14Jul20), she appeared in New York’s Manhattan Federal Court via video conferencing from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, and pleaded not guilty.

Her lawyers attempted to secure bail by insisting she wasn’t a flight risk, despite prosecutors noting she boasted a fortune of more than $20 million (£16 million), but they were unable to convince Judge Alison Nathan, who subsequently remanded Maxwell in custody until her trial in July 2021.

“The risks are simply too great,” the judge said, explaining Maxwell has already exhibited an “extraordinary capacity to evade detection” prior to her arrest by FBI agents on 2 July (20).

The 58-year-old daughter of late newspaper baron Robert Maxwell hung her head as the ruling was made, and wiped away tears, according to the New York Post.

She faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty.