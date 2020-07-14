Garuda Indonesia says talking to Airbus to delay 2020 deliveries By

© . The logo of Garuda Indonesia is pictured on an Airbus A330 aircraft parked at the aircraft builder’s headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers
JAKARTA () – Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (JK:) is in talks with Airbus (PA:) to delay deliveries of four aircraft this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak restricts travel.
“This year we should receive four Airbus planes, but we are negotiating to delay that,” CEO Irfan Setiaputra said in a parliamentary hearing.
The company is also restructuring its aircraft leasing and aims to terminate “unsuitable” contracts, Setiaputra said.
