Futures turn negative as European stocks slide

U.S. equity futures erased gains and European stocks dropped as investors weighed earnings season and the economic hit of rising virus cases.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. climbed after reporting record trading revenue and Tesla Inc. shares rallied in the pre-market. Treasuries and the dollar were steady. The U.K.’s two-year bonds yielded less than Japanese debt for the first time. Copper ended a six-day winning streak amid renewed tensions between Beijing and Washington.

U.S. stocks finished in the red Monday after the S,amp;P 500 briefly touching the highest level since the coronavirus pandemic. Equities have largely treaded water over the past month as worries about new virus cases are offset by optimism over stimulus spending and the economic recovery.

Still as new outbreaks appear around the world, officials are putting stricter measures in place to control the spread. Japan said a new state of emergency is possible and Hong Kong implemented its toughest social distancing measures yet. California has closed indoor dining and bars, and face coverings will soon be compulsory in all shops in England.