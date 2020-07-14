Freddie Gibbs Mocks DJ Akademiks Following Firing Claim

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Freddie Gibbs continues to taunt DJ Akademiks following his recent claims that he has been “fired” from Complex.

Gibbs says he’s offering Ak a job.

“Akademiks, I heard that you might lose your job. I don’t know if that’s fact or fiction or it might be a rumor — Ak, look, if you need a job, bitch, my offer still stands. Two things gotta be done, hoe ass n*gga. We gon’ whoop you first and you gotta tell us where the f*ck 6ix9ine be hiding at,” he says in the clip.

