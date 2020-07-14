Freddie Gibbs Mocks DJ Akademiks Following Firing Claim

Rapper Freddie Gibbs continues to taunt DJ Akademiks following his recent claims that he has been “fired” from Complex.

Gibbs says he’s offering Ak a job.

“Akademiks, I heard that you might lose your job. I don’t know if that’s fact or fiction or it might be a rumor — Ak, look, if you need a job, bitch, my offer still stands. Two things gotta be done, hoe ass n*gga. We gon’ whoop you first and you gotta tell us where the f*ck 6ix9ine be hiding at,” he says in the clip.

“You a snitch so I know you’ll snitch this n*gga out. I take that back. I don’t even wanna know where that n*gga at. ‘Cause wherever that n*gga at, the feds is at. But, aye p*ssy, ya unemployment gon’ kick in. Trump givin’ stimulus and small business loans, hoe ass n*gga. But we still gon’ whoop you.”