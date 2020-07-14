Former Chinese Official Says CBDC Will Pave Way for Digital Stocks By Cointelegraph

Former Chinese Official Says CBDC Will Pave Way for Digital Stocks
Xiao Gang, the former chair of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, says in his latest book on China capital market reforms that the development of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) will pave the way for digital stocks.
Stocks and currencies are separate entities in traditional finance, however blockchain-based digital currencies blur the boundaries between the two and raise new possibilities. Xiao adds that “digital stock is the natural product of digital currency in the future.”
