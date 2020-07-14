Focus on USDT and DeFi as 5-Year Anniversary of Ethereum Approaches By Cointelegraph

Focus on USDT and DeFi as 5-Year Anniversary of Ethereum Approaches
Industry experts say Tether and Decentralized Finance tokens will play large roles in the future of as the blockchain approaches its five-year anniversary on July 30.
In a statement shared with Cointelegraph, Paolo Ardoino, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bitfinex and Tether, said the Ethereum blockchain will “play a central role in the digital asset ecosystem in the years ahead” as “Ethereum-based Tether can continue to support and empower growing ventures and innovation in the blockchain space.”
