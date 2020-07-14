Florida Teen Mom Jumped & Toddler Daughter ‘Drop Kicked’ In Horrifying Video!!

A 17 year old girl from Florida was jumped by a group of rivals, and during the attack her 3 year old daughter was drop kicked in the head by a man, MTO News has learned.

Here is the video, we warn you it is VERY graphic.

LINK TO THE VIDEO.

The incident occurred in the Jacksonville area of Florida, according to social media reports that MTO News uncovered.

According to people on social media claiming to be witnesses, the 17 year old teen mom was caught “lacking” outside of her home as she was walking with her three year old daughter.

She was approached and then attacked by a group of her enemies, or as the witnesses called them, “the opps.”

But what was most disturbing about the attack is that the three year old girl was also attacked. A man can be seen as jumping in the air and kicking the toddler in the head with a vicious drop kick.

The toddler immediately starts crying.

MTO news reached out to the Jacksonville Police Department, but so far, have not received any comment.

