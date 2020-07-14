Florida Teen Mom Jumped & Toddler Daughter ‘Drop Kicked’ In Horrifying Video!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

A 17 year old girl from Florida was jumped by a group of rivals, and during the attack her 3 year old daughter was drop kicked in the head by a man, MTO News has learned.

Here is the video, we warn you it is VERY graphic.

