Far Cry 6 for PS5: Setting, story, release date and everything you need to know

The Far Cry series is a Ubisoft staple, with Ubisoft Montreal helming every game, except for the very first one which was developed by Crytek. Each Far Cry game takes place in a completely new setting, with some sort of powerful dictator or threat that needs to be deposed. While the existence of a new Far Cry game was being speculated, the existence of Far Cry 6 first leaked through a listing on the PlayStation Store. With both Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 selling over 10 million copies, it’s safe to say this is going to be a big game. Ubisoft shared some more on Far Cry 6 at Ubisoft Forward and fortunately, there’s a ton of info in the wild for us to pour over. Here’s everything we know about Far Cry 6. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

Far Cry 6 trailer Here’s the official reveal trailer for Far Cry 6 that was shown off during Ubisoft Forward.

Far Cry 6 is set on the island of Yara, which is described as “a tropical paradise frozen in time” and the largest Far Cry setting so far. The main villain is a dictator named Anton Castillo, portrayed by none other than Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. The young boy also in the cover art is Castillo’s son, Diego. Far Cry 6 gameplay and features

Like past Far Cry games, this is an open world first-person shooter. Players will have access to a variety of vehicles and weapons as they fight against the regime. You’ll also be able to employ Amigos, guns for hire. Unlike its many predecessors, this game isn’t being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Instead, it’s being made by Ubisoft Toronto, with support from Ubisoft Berlin. Is Far Cry 6 a prequel? Fans are beginning to theorize that Far Cry 6 is a prequel to Far Cry 3. The young boy Diego has a scar on his right eyebrow in roughly the same spot as Vaas. Young Vaas?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RcNogWhy2f — 🔥⛓DblackRaven⛓🔥 (@Dblackraven1) July 10, 2020 This is the only evidence the theory is based on so far though. Is Far Cry 6 coming to PS4?

Yes. While Far Cry 6 is coming to PC and next-generation console platforms, it’s also being released on current-generation systems, including the PS4. Far Cry 6 release date