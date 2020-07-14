Face Coverings to Become Mandatory for Shoppers in England

“We do think that masks have a great deal of value. Obviously, they’re mandatory on public transport, on the tube. But they have a great deal of value in confined spaces where you’re meeting — coming into contact with people you don’t normally meet. I do think that in shops it is very important to wear a face covering if you’re going to be in a confined space, and you want us to protect other people and to receive protection in turn, yes face coverings, I think people should be wearing in shops.” “In recent weeks, we’ve reopened retail and footfall is rising. We want to give people more confidence to shop safely and enhance protections for those who work in shops. Both of these can be done by the use of face coverings. We’ve therefore come to the decision that face coverings should be mandatory in shops and supermarkets. Last month, we made face coverings mandatory on public transport, and in N.H.S. settings. This has been successful in giving people more confidence to go on public transport, and to a hospital setting when they need to.”