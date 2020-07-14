F1 news | ‘Nothing worse’ than Ferrari’s current problem, Martin Brundle says

There is “nothing worse” than the problem currently faced by Formula One giant Ferrari, former driver Martin Brundle says.

Namely, a car that feels fine but is slow.

Ferrari has failed to finish inside the top six of qualifying for the opening two races of the F1 season, the first such failure in consecutive races since 2014. The Scuderia sit fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Young star Charles Leclerc compounded their woes in last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix, colliding with teammate Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap and taking both cars out of the race.

Charles Leclerc becomes airborne and crashes into teammate Sebastian Vettel at the Styrian Grand Prix. (F1)

“This is a truly miserable time for the Prancing Horse team,” Brundle wrote in his F1 column.

“They have clearly lost a significant amount of power since the FIA clamped down in a few areas, and their chassis and aero are not yet fast enough either. To compound that Leclerc and Vettel report the car to be reasonably well balanced, and there’s nothing worse than a racing car which feels OK but is slow. You’d rather have handling issues to hang your hopes on. Let’s hope this track just didn’t suit them.

“In this compressed and late-running championship it will be a challenge to sort the car and motor out between now and next season – let alone next weekend. A disgruntled Seb Vettel has already been let go for 2021, and the last thing they needed was an all-red pile-up caused by their future young hope.”

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto was in damage control after the second race in Austria, admitting that his car was inferior. Mercedes have won the opening two races, with Valterri Bottas and six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sharing the honours.

“We have to accept that the stopwatch doesn’t ever lie,” he said.

“In two qualifying sessions, albeit in different conditions, we have not been competitive, not only against those who have been our closest rivals over the past years but also against others, who up to yesterday were generally behind us.

“We worked very hard to bring updates to the car earlier than planned but they didn’t show their worth on track. We have to work out why and change this state of affairs, which is just not good enough for a team by the name of Ferrari.”

Charles Leclerc drives his Ferrari during qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

Leclerc admitted that he had given his team an unwanted headache.

“I apologised,” Leclerc said after his race-ending mistake.

“Excuses are not enough in times like this and I’m just disappointed in myself. I have done a very bad job today. I have let the team down.

“I can only be sorry, even though I know it’s not enough. I hope I learn from this and will come back stronger for the next races.

“It’s a tough time for the team. We don’t need that. The team don’t need that. I put all the efforts of the team in the bin. I’m very sorry, but it’s not enough.”

Former grand prix winner Mark Webber recently said that Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo may have “dodged a bullet” by missing out on a Ferrari seat, citing the team’s unattractive combination of under-performance and excessive pressure on drivers.