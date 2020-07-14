F1 news | Daniel Ricciardo vs Esteban Ocon Renault stoush, team orders call at Styrian GP

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon have been F1 teammates for just two races and already tongues are wagging over an on-track stoush.

The Renault drivers were part of the mid-field battle at the Styrian Grand Prix, also featuring the McLaren and Racing Point cars. Only problem was, Ricciardo and Ocon were largely battling each other.

Ricciardo started on medium tyres and was stuck behind Ocon for several laps as the Frenchman’s soft tyres began to degrade. He asked Renault about a team order for Ocon to move aside, before finally solving the problem himself with an overtake.

It was a talking point post-race, with Ocon having proven a feisty teammate in the past.

Esteban Ocon drives in front of Renault teammate Daniel Ricciardo during the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“I asked a bit of a general question as I was, I felt, being held up by that group,” Ricciardo told reporters.

“So I just said, ‘Look, guys, I’m quite a bit quicker at the moment.’ So I guess that’s really me asking the question, ‘OK, are we going to swap?’

“Obviously, we were on different strategies. I was on the medium and Esteban was on the soft, so I think typically early in the race, I don’t think it’s that wise to fight and lose time, especially on a split strategy.”

Ricciardo said that he believed Renault would soon have ordered Ocon aside.

“I asked the question and then I got past but I believe the call was coming,” he said.

“If it wasn’t that lap, it was going to come. So it was being discussed on pit wall. I think obviously they could see we were both losing time trying to fight each other. So it was certainly being addressed.”

Ricciardo, 31, denied that he was losing his cool with Ocon during the hold-up.

“It’s the first time we’ve gone, I guess, wheel-to-wheel,” the Australian said.

“Obviously I was obviously never gonna do anything too crazy, especially that early in the race, and I think because we were on different strategies.

“So if I didn’t get by in that lap, I honestly was expecting to get a call to swap cars. I think I would have been a little bit surprised if I hadn’t got that but it was leaning that way anyways.

“I was obviously, especially after [retiring] last week, just wanting to try and get a race on board. I wasn’t too interested in throwing any dive bombs too early in the race on a teammate.”

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon during a media session before the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

Ricciardo ultimately finished eighth, dropping two places after being forced off the track on the penultimate lap by Racing Point’s Lance Stroll. Ocon retired with an overheating engine after just 25 of 71 laps.

F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle said that Ricciardo was needlessly impeded by Ocon, chiding the Frenchman.

“Renault faced the situation where the McLaren-bound Ricciardo really should have been eased by his teammate, Ocon,” Brundle wrote in his post-race column.

“Esteban is an impressive fighter, but as with his days at Force India he must realise that working as a team is not a weakness, and certainly a maturity the big teams look for. They were holding each other up in what will likely be a season-long scrap with McLaren and Racing Point.”

Daniel Ricciardo drives his Renault during the F1 Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

Ocon clashed regularly with former teammate Sergio Perez at Force India (now Racing Point). The ambitious 23-year-old, who did not have a car last season and served as a Mercedes reserve driver, relished his early battle with Ricciardo.

He even claimed that he might have overtaken Ricciardo before he was forced to retire.

“It’s been good to race with Daniel,” Ocon said, denying that there was any problem.

“I have to say, it was a very fair fight. We left [each] other space. It was not too aggressive. And that’s the way I want to race against, I guess, my teammate, really.

“From the start to the moment we were together, and we were together after he got in front. So I was gonna have a move again at the next rate before I retired.

“So yeah, it was a good fight. I was happy with how everything has been there, so looking forward to many more. I think the policy of the team so far was to let each other race but race cleanly. And that’s what we did.”

Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo share a laugh during a pre-season interview. (AP)

Ricciardo, headed to McLaren next season, is Renault’s No.1 driver and a seven-time grand prix winner at Red Bull. However, it is clear that Ocon is intent on making his presence felt after re-joining the French team on a two-year contract.

He out-qualified Ricciardo at the Styrian Grand Prix, starting from fifth against the Australian’s eight position on the grid. Ricciardo started from 10th and Ocon from 14th in the previous weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Ocon debuted for Manor Racing midway through 2016, having been a Renault test driver for the first half of that season. He has a best grand prix finish of fifth, for Force India back in his first full season of 2017.

Thus far, he is perhaps best known for his collision with Max Verstappen at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in an angry shoving exchange with the Red Bull superstar in the weighing area. Verstappen branded his rival a “f—ing idiot”.

Max Verstappen after shoving Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. (AAP)

Ocon beat Verstappen to the 2014 F3 championship and recently admitted that the Dutchman’s elevation to F1 the following season with Toro Rosso was “difficult to swallow”. Verstappen became the youngest driver in F1 history when he started the 2015 Australian Grand Prix aged just 17 years and 166 days, and has since won eight GPs.

Ricciardo was teammates with Verstappen at Red Bull until last season. The pair didn’t suffer overt friction but it became apparent to Ricciardo that the younger driver was gradually being favoured by the team, who saw him as a more likely world championship prospect.

Ricciardo left for Renault ahead of last season, saying that he needed a fresh start, but the Australian hasn’t made a podium since; hence the switch to Mercedes-powered McLaren for next year.