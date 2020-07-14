Ex Met Police sergeant’s ten year affair ended after he called his mistress by his WIFE’S name

A retired Met Police sergeant’s ten-year affair ended after he called his mistress by his wife’s name when they were in bed together, a court heard.

Darin Birmingham, 60, suddenly exclaimed ‘Karen’, to the horror of lover Sharon Murphy, 49, who he was laying with.

Ms Murphy swiftly called on their relationship and severed all contact with the former officer from Hailsham, East Sussex.

But Mr Birmingham begged for her back over the course of 36 emails sent while he was on holiday with his wife.

Darin Birmingham, 60, (left) said ‘Karen’ when he was in bed with Sharon Murphy (right)

Ms Murphy reported him to police and he appeared in court charged with harassment, according to the Sun.

He made the bedroom-based mistake just before they were about to have sex, the court heard.

Ms Murphy said: ‘That was that. All I could see was him on top of me naked, calling me “Karen”.’

Mr Birmingham was cleared by JPs who said it was just part of the ‘cycle of emotions’ between the duo.

Dismissing the charge, JP Keith Sillitoe said: ‘There has been a long and fractious cycle of emotions between you for nearly ten years.’

Ms Murphy reported Mr Birmingham to police and he appeared in Croydon Magistrates’ Court (file photo) charged with harassment

The former lovers met during a crack house bust in South London in 2009.

Mr Birmingham, a father, is a highly decorated former Met Police Sergeant who won 23 commendations during his 30-years career.

He started at Tooting in south-west London as part of the local crime squad and then later became a Detective Constable.

In 2008, he launched Operation Aries in Croydon to break up organised criminals who dealt in extortion and drugs.

He masterminded the well-recorded 2012 sting operation on eastern European con-artists operating on Westminster Bridge.

Plain-clothes officers were waiting on a double decker bus which pulled up close enough to the Romanian gamblers for them to pounce.

But after retiring in 2013, he has been outspoken about how gangs have been allowed to run riot in London.