Enough evidence for Competition Bureau to investigate grocers for ending pandemic pay, MP says

Article content continued

On Tuesday, the Competition Bureau confirmed it was aware of the parliamentary hearing with the grocers but wouldn’t say whether it was investigating the move to cut pay premiums.

“As the Competition Bureau is required by law to conduct its work confidentially, I’m not able to confirm whether the Bureau is investigating this matter,” spokesman Marcus Callaghan said in an email. “Generally speaking, when the Bureau finds evidence of anticompetitive activity contrary to the Competition Act, it will take appropriate action.”

That multi-millionaire CEOs would so freely communicate with one another on reducing a modest topup for essential workers in a pandemic is unsettling MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

Jerry Dias, president of the Unifor union that represents thousands of grocery workers, echoed Erskine-Smith’s belief that the bureau could move forward.