Elon Musk Still Endorses Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Despite Their ‘Differences’

Days after hinting that he reconsidered his support for the ‘Follow God’ rapper, the Tesla CEO confirms in a new interview that he still backs the Yeezy designer for president.

Elon Musk hasn’t changed his stance on Kanye West‘s presidential bid despite recently tweeting they had “differences of opinion.” In a new interview, the SpaceX chief designer confirms that he’s still fully supporting the rapper.

“I have not dropped my support for Kanye, although I think 2024 would be better than 2020,” he tells Page Six of the Yeezy’s chance of winning at the upcoming election. Asked why he is endorsing Kanye and why he thinks 2024 would be better for it, he cryptically responds, “Brevity is the sole meuniere of wheat.”

The 49-year-old entrepreneur reveals that he managed to find a common sense with Kanye after they had a talk about his opinions on some issues. “Kanye explained afterward some of the reasoning behind why he said what he said. It makes more sense than many people, including me, realized,” he shares.

During the interview, Elon also talks about being a new father to his son X Æ A-Xii with his girlfriend Grimes, after she gave birth in May. “Babies are so cool,” he gushes, apparently enjoying fatherhood for the seventh time.

After Kanye tweeted, on Saturday, July 4, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for the president of the United States!”, Elon declared his support for the eccentric star. The former boyfriend of Amber Heard replied to the rapper’s post, “You have my full support!”

However, just days later Elon hinted that he might reconsider his support for Ye as he suggested that he and the husband of Kim Kardashian were not on the same page in many things following Kanye’s interview with Forbes. “We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” so Elon wrote in a now-deleted tweet. He didn’t clarify though which issues their differences lay on.