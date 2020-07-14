Egyptian Dissident Battles Extradition in Spanish Court

MADRID — An Egyptian dissident whose online videos ignited a flurry of rare antigovernment protests last year is fighting against extradition from Spain, as President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt campaigns to silence his most vocal critics abroad.

The dissident, the construction magnate Mohamed Ali, has been living in self-imposed exile in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia since 2018. Last year he posted a series of videos about corruption in Mr. el-Sisi’s circle, driven by his own complaints of being cheated, that set off a powerful wave of street protests in Cairo and several other cities.

Several thousand young protesters clashed with the police and chanted slogans in an unusual show of defiance against Mr. el-Sisi’s oppressive rule.

Now Mr. Ali faces the prospect of being sent home to face charges of tax evasion and money laundering. He appeared before a Spanish judge via videoconference for a preliminary hearing on July 9, and has been given 45 days to present a case for why he should not be sent back.