Duo arrested on suspicion of planning explosives attack in Barcelona

Catalan police have arrested two men on suspicion of planning an explosives attack in Barcelona.

The two individuals of Algerian nationality, aged 41 and 43, are suspected of belonging to a cell that has been under investigation since 2017.

The arrests are part of the operation carried out in January 2019, where 19 people were arrested in Barcelona and the nearby town of Igualada.

The two suspects are being investigated for “membership and active collaboration with a terrorist organisation”, as well as “preparatory acts for terrorist activity”, Mossos d’Esquadra said in a statement.

Spanish authorities say the suspected terror cell had already been fully disbanded.

“The investigation has allowed us to identify the areas in which the terrorist cell had planned to act, as well as determine that the group had already begun to gain capacity on how to make explosive devices and how to obtain the war weapons they needed to carry out their attack,” police said.

In May, Spain’s Civil Guard had also arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona, who they believed was planning a militant attack during confinement.