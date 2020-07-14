Dianna Agron Remembers Naya Rivera as “My First Friend and Ally” on Glee in Moving Tribute

Dianna Agron can’t believe one of her closest friends in Hollywood is gone.

As pop culture fans continue to mourn the loss of Naya Rivera, several Glee stars continue to pay tribute to the talented actress on social media.

On Tuesday morning, Dianna (who played Quinn on the FOX series) honored her co-star with a heartfelt message.

“Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream. What if this show worked? Wouldn’t that be something?” she wrote. “Something was brimming, it was palpable. And thank god it worked. Naya’s magnetic talent was going to be unleashed, we just didn’t know it yet.”

Dianna says she has been rewatching Naya’s performances on Glee. Watching her sing and perform has brought the actress “great joy.”