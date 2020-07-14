Derry Girls season two removed from Netflix four days after it was added to service

The second series of sitcom Derry Girls has been removed from Netflix UK four days after it first appeared on the service.

The Irish comedy’s second run, about a quartet of teenagers attending a Catholic secondary school at the end of the Troubles, was added to Netflix UK on 9 July, with the platform’s UK Twitter account expressing excitement.

“Derry Girls S2 is now on Netflix if you were looking for an excuse to watch it again,” a tweet read.





Fans were quick to notice this week, however, that the series has already been taken off the platform.

“Utterly bizarre that season two of Derry Girls has disappeared off Netflix,” read one tweet. “I know Netflix regularly removes and renews content [but] it usually leaves it up a bit longer than 4 DAYS!!!”

Another added: “In the middle of watching #DerryGirls season two on @netflix and it just disappeared.”

Others found that the series suddenly became unavailable while they were mid-stream.

“Can someone PLEASE TELL ME why derry girls season 2 has been REMOVED from netflix while i was in the middle of an episode a few hours ago!!!!!!!!!” read another tweet.

Aware of the upset, Netflix UK confirmed via their official Twitter account that they had added the series to the service “a bit early”.

They also, somewhat unusually, advised Derry Girls fans to watch the series via a rival streaming service.





“It looks like we were a bit early with this one so have had to take season two down for now,” the tweet read. “We’ll let you know when it’s coming back as soon as we can. In the meantime, it’s available now on All 4.”

The Independent has reached out to Netflix UK for comment.