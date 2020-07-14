Democrat Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge U.S. Senator Susan Collins By

Gideon, 48, defeated two more left-wing Democrats, Betsy Sweet and Bre Kidman, in Tuesday’s voting. Collins’ seat is considered one of the Democrats’ top pickup opportunities in their efforts to wrest control of the Senate from Republicans.

WASHINGTON () – Democrats in Maine chose Sara Gideon, the speaker of the state’s House of Representatives, as their nominee for the U.S. Senate in November elections, when she will face off against incumbent Republican Susan Collins, the New York Times said.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.