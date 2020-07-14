Demi Lovato Grateful to Naya Rivera for Opening Doors for Queer Girls With ‘Glee’ Character

Instagram

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker says she will ‘forever cherish’ the opportunity to play the late actress’ onscreen girlfriend on the FOX hit television series.

Demi Lovato has remembered her time working with the late Naya Rivera on “Glee” in a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

After her disappearance last Wednesday (08Jul20), authorities finally found a body they believe to be Naya’s during a search of a cove in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, where the actress had been swimming with her son Josey, four.

Following the confirmation of the sad news on Monday, “Skyscraper” hitmaker Demi – who starred as Dani in the U.S. TV show – took to Twitter to pay tribute to the mum-of-one, admitting she’ll “forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee.”

“The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world,” Demi shared. “My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.”

Following news that Naya was missing last week, the singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and posted a photo of a lit candle with the message, “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

Several of Naya’s “Glee” co-stars, including Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch, and Amber Riley have shared tributes online, as her friends, family and castmates, including close pal Heather Morris, lined up and they held hands on the shores of the lake on Monday afternoon.

The discovery of the body, which has yet to be formally identified but authorities are confident is Naya’s, coincides with another sad anniversary for the stars of the Fox musical drama – it is also the seventh anniversary of actor Cory Monteith‘s death, following his accidental drug overdose in 2013.