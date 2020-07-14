David Fifita contract news, injury blow Wests Tigers

Despite having much to celebrate after their morale-boosting victory over the Bulldogs, the Broncos have been dealt a blow with superstar back-rower David Fifita ruled out for at least another fortnight.

The 20-year-old Maroons star won’t play in Friday night’s clash against the Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, with the club’s medical staff unable to guarantee when he’ll be back in action this year.

Fifita had initially been set to return for the club against Michael Maguire’s men but is more than likely to miss next week’s clash with Melbourne as well.

The star’s inclusion this week would have got the Broncos out of a jam as the club battles a huge injury toll with Alex Glenn, Kotoni Staggs, Matt Lodge and Jake Turpin to also miss this week’s match.

Confusion around the David Fifita Broncos deal: Freddy & the Eighth – Round 9

The in-demand forward might not be back on the field until August, further disrupting the Broncos’ quest to make a run up the ladder from 14th place.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold told The Courier Mail a specialist has cleared Fifita to resume running but admits he has no idea when he’ll be back for the team.

“We still don’t have a set date of when he will be back,” Seibold said.

“I’d say Dave is still a few weeks away.

“The medical staff want Dave to jump through a few hoops before he is cleared.

“He is still doing his rehab, but he isn’t doing his skills, so he won’t play this week and by the looks of it, he won’t play next week either against the Storm.”

Initially, the 107kg star was hoping to make a decision on his future before the clash at Leichhardt but the club hasn’t heard from Fifita since last Thursday, sparking concern he may have changed his mind again and is seriously considering the Titans offer once more.

“David Fifita I am told has not spoken to the Broncos since last Thursday. He’s gone underground and is talking to his mother Gwen, who has played an active role in discussions,” Courier Mail reporter Peter Padel said on Fox League.

Teammate Payne Haas is a key factor in trying to keep Fifita at Red Hill, with the NSW star urging his close friend to remain at the NRL’s richest club.

Is David Fifita a million dollar man?: Immortal Behaviour

Haas, who left the Titans as a 16-year-old, went to Keebra Park high school with Fifita and urged his teammate to stay put.

“I have told him that I want him to stay here,” Haas said.

“I have told him that plenty of times but at the end of the day he is a man.

“I was there (Titans) when I was a bit younger so the club has probably changed a bit now. I just reckon the Broncos are such a power club with the history and the people around here from top to bottom. It is a special club. That is one thing I can say.

“I think we all know how special he is and obviously we want him at the club. He is a once-in-a-generation type of player.

“It is tough with his decision. It is pretty big money to be offered but whatever he chooses for him and his family, I am happy either way.”