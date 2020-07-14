Conor McGregor at 32: Relive Notorious’ memorable moments | MMA News

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in MMA, with his fame sky-rocketing throughout the last seven years since his UFC debut.

Although he is currently retired, many speculate he could still make a return to the octagon.

In a career that saw him win world titles at two weight divisions in the UFC, as well as meet Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, the Dubliner made quite the name for himself.

As he turns 32, we look back on some of his most iconic moments, which include some of the most famous soundbites in the world of fight sports.

Check out the video at the top of this article.

Make sure to tune into the latest episode of Bellator MMA Recharged on Saturday night at 11pm on Arena, as we look back at the Bellator 237 meeting of Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.