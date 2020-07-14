Colorado’s weekly COVID-19 count hits highest level since early May as upward trend continues

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Colorado recorded 2,743 new cases of the coronavirus in the second week of July, reaching a level not seen since early May.

Sunday capped the fourth week of rising infection numbers in the state following a decline since April, reaching a level of new COVID-19 cases not seen since the week ending May 10.

While Colorado is still below the late-April peak of 3,761 new infections in one week, it’s much closer than it was in early June, when the state recorded 1,135 new cases.

Some of the rise in cases is due to increased testing: the positivity rate on Sunday was about half of what it was on May 10.

But testing isn’t the only factor, and not all new cases are mild. The Colorado Hospital Association reported 220 people were hospitalized as of Monday afternoon. That’s the highest number of patients needing hospital-level care for the virus since June 4, though it’s only about one-fourth of the number of people hospitalized at the peak in early April.

State officials attributed at least some of the increase in COVID-19 cases to people mixing more with others outside their households.

