Chrissy Teigen Exposes Naked John Legend in Steamy Bathroom Video

WENN/Avalon

The cookbook author shares on her Instagram Stories a sneaky video of her husband showering in the buff while he’s not aware that his wife is recording it.

–

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to stripping down for the camera and now she may have her husband John Legend unwittingly follow in her footsteps. On Monday, July 13, the model shared a new bathroom selfie featuring the singer’s sexy cameo.

In the clip posted on her Instagram Stories, the cookbook author stood in front of the mirror holding her camera, while the R&B crooner took a shower in the background. She might unintentionally capture the steamy moment while she intended to take a bikini selfie in the bathroom.

But that didn’t stop Chrissy from exposing her husband’s naked body to her social media followers. In the short clip, the “Lip-Sync Battle” co-host couldn’t help flashing a sneaky smile while covering John’s bare butt with her hand. The “All of Me” hitmaker himself wasn’t aware that his wife was recording it.

<br />

Chrissy sharing the video of naked John arrives after the singer talked about being touted as “couple goals” on social media due to their seemingly perfect relationship. Saying that he is “not stressed” about continually having to live up to the lofty status, he admitted though that the idea of having Chrissy’s huge Twitter following turn on him, should he ever slip up, is enough to scare him off the thought of straying.

“I feel like it almost makes it even less likely that I would do something to f**k it up, because I’m like, Chrissy has like, 12 million Twitter followers – if I were to do anything, it’d be career suicide. It’d be terrible…!” he shared while appearing on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast. “It gives you another reason to not f**k it up. I’m not suicidal! I’m not trying to do that!”

“I did have a history of it (cheating), definitely in my 20s,” he confessed. “I think what happened for me, personally, is… I just didn’t get a lot of girls when I was younger, and when I started to get that attention, I loved it…”

However, the 41-year-old father of two eventually realized it wasn’t how he wanted to continue on with his life: “At a certain point, you realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and in love with one person, and at a certain point, I just decided that that person was Chrissy and I was just deciding I wasn’t gonna mess with anyone anymore,” he explained.