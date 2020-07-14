Chiefs sign DT Chris Jones to four-year, $85 million deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating winning Super Bowl LIV by spending big to retain their title.

Roughly one week after the Chiefs signed Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes to what could become the largest player contract in sports history, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the club has signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year extension that could be worth $85 million when all is said and done.

Schefter added the deal includes $37 million due at signing, $60 million guaranteed for injury, and $5 million in incentives.

Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus explained why the Chiefs made this decision heading into a 2020 season that remains in doubt due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic.