Chiefs DT Jones agrees to four-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to terms on a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million with incentives, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the $80 million contract includes $60 million in guarantees and an additional $5 million in incentives.

The Chiefs had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag in March on Jones, who had until Wednesday’s deadline to agree to a long-term contract.

Kansas City selected Jones, a Mississippi State product, with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he has played in 61 games (41 starts), recording 33 sacks and 136 tackles. Almost half of those sacks — 15.5 — came in the 2018 season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

