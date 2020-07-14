Chance The Rapper Dragged For Defending Kanye West’s Presidential Run

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chance the Rapper trended online on Monday after he posted a series of tweets defending Kanye West’s presidential run and blasted his fans for support former vice president Joe Biden.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” one of his tweets read.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR