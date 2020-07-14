Chance The Rapper Dragged For Defending Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Chance the Rapper trended online on Monday after he posted a series of tweets defending Kanye West’s presidential run and blasted his fans for support former vice president Joe Biden.

“Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” one of his tweets read.

As his followers responded to his tweet, he replied, “I understand,” he wrote Chance. “Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.”

West has still failed to file any formal paperwork to run for president and has already missed deadlines for a half dozen states, including New York and Illinois. If he does decide to run, at this point — it would be best if he focused on 2024.