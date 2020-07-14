Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 11% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.121490 by 01:25 (05:25 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 11.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $3.157795B, or 1.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.121164 to $0.126390 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 15.54%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $489.735610M or 0.73% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1105 to $0.1382 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 91.00% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $9,186.6 on the .com Index, down 1.04% on the day.

was trading at $237.67 on the .com Index, a loss of 2.16%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $169.348444B or 62.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $26.587585B or 9.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.