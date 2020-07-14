Cam Newton promises he’ll give Patriots an upgrade over Tom Brady in at least one area

The last time we saw Cam Newton on a football field, he was wearing a Carolina Panthers uniform and dealing with a busted wheel.

He’s talking now as if he has been rejuvenated in both form and fashion — and might be able to function as an upgrade over the Patriots’ previous QB.

In a roundtable conversation with former New York Giants star Victor Cruz, Browns wideout Odell Beckham and Rams running back Todd Gurley on a YouTube program called “The Bigger Picture,” Newton declared that he is undaunted in replacing Brady with the Patriots because he can bring elements to the attack that were unavailable to the Pats during the past two decades.

“We have to talk about the elephant in the room,” Newton said. “You know who you’re coming after. I’m like, yeah, great. What he was, what he is, is great. It needs no talking, even, about it.

“But one thing about it, though: Coach McDaniels, you’re going to be able to call some stuff you ain’t never been able to call, now.”

Brady has made 14 Pro Bowls and established a reputation for his leadership, vision and accuracy as a passer. But it seems safe to say that, aside from quarterback sneaks, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has called for Brady to execute a running play less often than Brady has won Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Brady has averaged 1.7 yards per rush in his career. In 17 full seasons as a starter, he produced one run of longer than 20 yards.

Newton has averaged 5.1 yards per rush and has more yards in his past two full seasons (1,242) than Brady does in his entire career. Newton has a career-long rush of 72 yards, and another that went for 69 yards.

Newton promised in the program that New England is getting a highly motivated player after he was released by the Panthers and waited an extended period to be signed by the Patriots.

“You’re getting a dog. You’re getting one of these ticked-off dogs, too,” Newton said. “I’m looking at the schedule like, who do we play? ‘That team passed on me. That team passed on me. They could have came and got me. They hollered at me.’

“I had to count the days I was unemployed. It was 86 nights. That’s three months. And I’m going through it, and I’m like … people are going and getting signed. And I’m looking at it, and you can’t say I’m old, because people older than me are getting signed. You can’t say it’s about injury, because people who are more injured than me are getting signed. Then you can’t say the talent.

“So I’m, like, hold on. I’ll be the first person to tell you: The last two years, I haven’t been putting the best film on tape. That’s just honesty. But … there’s other people that’s putting sh—ty film out there that’s getting picked up. I’m feeling disrespected. Every team, at one point, had to say, ‘OK, fellas, Cam Newton — what do we think? Eh. Pass.’”