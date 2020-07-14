Bryshere Gray Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges For Choking His Wife!!

Empire star Bryshere Gray has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona after the authorities received a 911 call from a woman who says she is the star’s “wife.”

The alleged victim called the authorities after being given a ride by someone she flagged down at a gas station. She said that she had been assaulted for hours. A press release states that the woman had “numerous visible injuries” on her body and said that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness. 

