Bryshere Gray Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges For Choking His Wife!!

Empire star Bryshere Gray has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Arizona after the authorities received a 911 call from a woman who says she is the star’s “wife.”

The alleged victim called the authorities after being given a ride by someone she flagged down at a gas station. She said that she had been assaulted for hours. A press release states that the woman had “numerous visible injuries” on her body and said that Gray strangled her to the point where she once lost consciousness.

“She was treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries. Goodyear Detectives and Victim’s Advocate continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital,” the statement on the police department’s Facebook page reads.

According to the department, when officers turned up at the actor’s home, the actor refused to come out and discuss. Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist and Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges.