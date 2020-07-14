Brielle Biermann Defends Tanning Herself Too Dark Following Backlash

Instagram

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been criticized for sharing a photo of her tanning herself too dark, with a lot of people accusing her of black fishing.

Brielle Biermann has recently found herself in hot water due to her post on Instagram. Many individuals, especially black people, attacked the young reality TV star after she shared on the photo-sharing platform a photo of her tanning herself too dark.

The picture in question saw Brielle lying down on a blue polkadot blanket as her back was exposed to the sun. It could be clearly seen from the snap that the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann had been staying there for a long time because the color of her skin had completely changed. People, obviously, were not happy by it and accused her of black fishing.

Someone said, “lol brielle biermann tried it. she really tried it but the comments got so flooded so fast. like girl just embrace being white. i hate being the color of milk too but you don’t see me black fishing.” Another similarly said, “Bruh it’s not a tan if you’re another race. I’m tired of white people black fishing.”

Brielle later posted a throwback photo of her when she was still nine years old, prompting people to accuse her of trying to prove that she was originally dark. “She’s trynna let y’all know she BEEN dark lol,” a user commented. “Oh so what you’re trying to say is, you’ve ALWAYS been dark? Sis…,” an individual echoed the sentiment.

Following the continuous criticism coming her way, Brielle finally spoke up and insisted that she didn’t do anything wrong. In response to someone who said, “You know she posted this to show how dark she was lol,” the “Don’t Be Tardy…” star wrote, “I actually was only going to keep it up until we sold out of our bikini 🙂 never did anything wrong. I can’t help how tan I get from laying out sun up to sun down at the beach everyday!”