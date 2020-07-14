Brian Austin Green Appears to Confirm Tina Louise Romance With PDA-Filled Outing

Instagram

No longer hiding their relationship, the ‘Beverly Hills, 9021’ alum is pictured holding hands with the Australian model when they step out for a lunch date in California.

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise let actions do the talking. After weeks of relationship speculation, the pair are no longer shy to show their love for one another during their public outing, seemingly confirming they’re an item.

The 46-year-old actor and the 38-year-old model were photographed holding hands during a lunch date at Sage Vegan Bistro in Agoura Hills, California on Monday, July 13. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the new lovebirds kept their fingers intertwined while walking to his car after the meal in the Los Angeles City. Acting like a gentleman, he opened the door of the passenger seat for his lady love before hopping behind the wheel.

During the outing, Brian rocked a plain grey T-shirt with ripped black skinny jeans and a pair of black Vans Authentic sneakers. He carried a backpack and wore a face mask, while accessorizing with sunglasses.

The Australian stunner, meanwhile, flashed her midriff in a sleeveless white crop top with high-waisted blue denim shorts along with a pair of black and white checkered Vans Old Skool high-top sneakers. She also wore dark shades. She ditched her pink hair for more natural blonde locks.

Brian and Tina first sparked dating rumors in late June, after they were spotted grabbing lunch at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles. The two didn’t show any public display of affection, but they clearly enjoyed each other’s companion and had a fun conversation during their walk.

Interestingly, just a few weeks before, the estranged husband of Megan Fox was spotted hanging out with Courtney Stodden, who later shared a video of them enjoying a sexy hot tube session. Following the release of the video, Brian said of the blonde bombshell, “Courtney, super nice… but disappointing.”

Meanwhile, Brian continued to hang out with Tina as they were pictured walking down Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7. Fueling their dating rumors, the two put their arms around each other as they entered a store.