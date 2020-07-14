Brexit Border Bureaucracy Looms for Truckers, Pet Owners and Travelers

LONDON — No more seamless access to medical care. A spike in cellphone bills. And months of preparation if you are bringing the dog.

For Britons who have lapsed into complacency about crossing the English Channel in the four years since they voted for Brexit, the situation will soon get a lot more complicated. Up until now, the biggest problem they faced was driving on the wrong side of the road when reaching France.

With Brexit grinding into its final phase, a government publicity drive is warning that Britons will lose health care rights in European Union countries and could pay roaming fees when using cellphones there.

Perhaps as alarming for a nation of dog lovers, roaming freely will be harder for British pets. Owners must plan four months in advance to secure the paperwork to take them.