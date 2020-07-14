Boxing news, Michael Zerafa launches stinging attack on Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn fight

Michael Zerafa has taken an incredible swipe at Tim Tszyu ahead of the rising boxing star’s bout with Jeff Horn, labeling the 25-year-old a boring fighter that rides on the coattails of his champion father’s name.

With Tszyu and Horn’s scheduled August 26 clash just weeks away, Zerafa is eagerly waiting to vindicate his name after he was downed by the former Welterweight world champion in controversial fashion late last year.

He claims a highly anticipated trilogy fight with Horn (having won the pair’s first meeting in Bendigo) is what Australian fight fans really want to see.

But the often outspoken middleweight saved some choice words for Tszyu, son of former world champion Kostya, after his pre-fight press conference on Monday – taking a sensational shot at the Sydney up-and-comer.

Michael Zerafa takes aim at Tim Tszyu. (Getty)

“I fell asleep,” Zerafa told the Sydney Morning Herald. “He can’t string a sentence together. It sounds like he’s talking underwater.

“He’s the most boring fighter I’ve ever seen. “I’m hoping he’s putting it on (for the media) and he’s not like that outside of boxing.

“I’m not going to knock his ability. He’s up and coming. But if you took his last name away, he wouldn’t have this fight. He’s growing each fight, he’s looking good but I think Horn beats him with his awkwardness and toughness.

“I’m looking forward to it but the real fight is with me, either the finale trilogy with Horn or a blockbuster with Tszyu.”

Kostya Tszyu with son Tim Tszyu at Tszyu Boxing Academy (Getty)

Zerafa also sensationally called out Horn for “ducking” him in an alleged four-fight schedule that would have had the pair clash for the final bout of the series.

“Tszyu had a four-fight plan that I was in,” Zerafa said. “He stuck to three of those fights and ducked me. He calls himself a fighter but he ducked me.

“I’d be all over him like a rash. He’s a one-dimensional fighter. Take nothing away from him, he will be something good. But not now, not while I’m around in these divisions, he won’t be able to beat me.

“You have to clean up your back yard first, like I did, like Horn did. You take away Tszyu’s last name, you’d ask ‘Tim who’? Who’s he beaten?

“He fought Joel Camilleri who is tough and Dwight Ritchie, rest his soul. Who else? He fought Wade Ryan, who is a tough journeyman, who I believe beat him. He put him down on the canvas in the first round and I think Tszyu lost that fight.”