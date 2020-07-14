BlackRock says focused critical climate votes at energy companies By

© .
BOSTON () – Top asset manager BlackRock Inc (NYSE:) said it voted against management at 53 companies worldwide for “lack of progress” on climate concerns during the 2020 proxy season, most of which were energy companies, and warned another 191 companies to take faster action.
The report was sent by a company spokesman on Tuesday. BlackRock had previously said it would put a new focus on climate change concerns after rarely supporting shareholder resolutions on the topic in the past. The tally in Tuesday’s report included votes for resolutions and against directors.
