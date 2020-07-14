Billboard Says No More Merch & Ticket Bundles To Chart!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
Billboard has ceased the sales of merchandise and ticket sales — a ploy used by artists to reach the top spot.

“The announcement comes in an effort to rectify how sales are counted with respect to album bundles with merchandise and concert tickets, as well as instant digital sales attached to purchases for physical albums delivered at a later date,” Billboard writes.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj recently reached the top spot with their “TROLLZ” collaboration, thanks to a slew of merch packages.

