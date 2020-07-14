Beyonce Apologized to Bun B Because Jay-Z Kicked Him Out of Her Music Video Set

https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram

In the latest episode of ‘The Nostalgia Mixtape’ podcast, Bun B recalls the time when Jay kicked both him and Slim Thug out because he didn’t want men to watch the diva dance.

Rapper Bun B had a not-so-nice, yet amusing experience when he worked with Beyonce Knowles and Slim Thug on her song “Check on It”. In the latest episode of “The Nostalgia Mixtape”, both him and Slim Thug got kicked out of the music video set by Jay-Z because the latter apparently still had some insecurities with other men being in the room.

Bun B mentioned that the incident happened when Bey and Jay were still in the early stages of their relationship. At the time, the former Destiny’s Child member was dancing in a short skirt before changing her attire to a bikini. There should not be any problem if not for the fact that a lot of single men were watching her dance, which prompted Jay to have them escorted out of the room until she finished her take.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah how’s the video going, what’s going good, are the guys there?’ All the guys that are with us are the only men there. Well let me say this. There were other men there but they weren’t straight,” Bun B recalled. “So he’s like, ‘Wait a minute, how many dudes are there?’ So she’s like ‘Well there’s about 9 or 10 guys that are there.’ And he’s like, ‘Where are they now?’ She says, ‘Well, they’re on the sound stage you know, they’re kind of watching her film.’ ‘What is she wearing?’ She describes the outfits and he’s like, ‘Yo, clear the room.’ ”

He continued, “So they immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we’re told to stay there until we have to shoot. We’re not allowed to watch Beyonce dance anymore.”

Beyonce apparently only learned of this incident after the shooting wrapped up and quickly went to apologize to both him and Slim Thug. “So I guess Beyonce gets wind of the call, she comes up, and she apologizes. ‘I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room but Jay’s not comfortable,’ ” he went on saying.