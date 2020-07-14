Best Raspberry Pi 4 Cases in 2020

Best

Raspberry Pi 4 Cases

Just because the Raspberry Pi 4 is such an inexpensive computer doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take good care of it. That means you’ll want an enclosure of some sort to keep debris out and away from the board as well as provide protection against static shock. Thankfully, like the Pi itself, a great case is just a few dollars; here are the best you can find.



A wonderful acrylic enclosure, a cooling fan, heat sinks, and a 3A power supply make this case deal a steal. You’ll have access to all the ports and pins so this one works with any project, too. If you’re not sure what to buy, buy this. $17 at Amazon This acrylic case from Vilros is easy to assemble, has a mount for a camera, and cut out channels underneath for maximum airflow. These case channels, combined with the pre-installed fan, will keep your Pi nice and cool no matter what you’re trying to do with it. If you’re searching for a case that looks as good as it protects, this aluminum enclosure is what you need. It comes specifically designed to dissipate the heat from your Raspberry Pi 4 and, best of all, has a sweet (and durable) looking aluminum finish. Flirc even includes a thermal pad and the screws you’ll need to get going. $16 at Amazon One impressive ability of the Raspberry Pi that people overlook is how you can cluster multiple boards to act as a single, more powerful version. If you want to do that, you should invest in a single stacking case to hold them all like this model from iUniker. $25 at Amazon

$34 at Newegg This aluminum case from VGE makes it easy to mount your Pi 4 anywhere you want. The included bracket easily secures to the bottom, so all you have to do after that is mount!. Raise your Pi above all the clutter and assorted stuff by putting it on the wall. $16 at Amazon The single best way to salve any heat issues with a computer is by using a good heatsink. This case incorporates an excellent passive heatsink design with an active cooling fan for those times when you can’t ever have things running too hot. $20 at Amazon Along with including a heatsink and a built-in fan, the MazerPi case has access to all of the ports you’ll need. These include USB-C for power, two micro-HDMI ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and more. Plus, there are rubber feet on the bottom to help make sure that your Pi 4 doesn’t slip and slide on your desk. $9 at Amazon

$21 at Newegg The Argon40 NEO Heatsink case offers a simple design while making it easy to access the board itself. All you need to do is slide the magnetic top slightly off, and you will be able to access all of the GPIO ports. Since it’s made from aluminum, it will look good regardless of where you put it. $15 at Amazon If you want to do a lot with the Pi 4, your board can end up getting a bit hot. The Smraza Acrylic Case aims to solve those concerns with a specially-tuned fan and four heat sinks in the box. Plus, Smraza makes it easy to access all of your parts, while giving you a 3A USB-C power supply. $17 at Amazon For those looking for a truly all-in-one case, you have to check out Jun-Electron’s touchscreen case. The case itself provides access to all of your ports, along with a fan to keep everything cool. This is doubly important considering the 3.5-inch touchscreen 320×480 display that serves as the top casing. $30 at Amazon If you’re tired of running out of storage space and want something more robust, then the Geekworm X835 Case is perfect. Not only is it easy to mount your Pi 4 inside, but there’s a dedicated bay for a SATA hard drive. The only catch is that you’ll need to upgrade to a 12V DC power supply instead of the basic 5V one. $30 at Amazon One of the best uses for a Raspberry Pi is to serve as a retro-gaming console. If you’re making a retro console, why not get an awesome retro-styled case? The NES Retro Brick case is made possible thanks to 307 different bricks, which when assembled give you a case that looks like an NES. $10 at Amazon

Something for everyone

Even with a product as new as the Raspberry Pi 4, you’ll quickly see a ton of options pop up when looking for accessories. As impressive as that is, it can also make it difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff to make sure you buy the right product the first time. I’ve spent the time to compare what’s available and take a look at the products that stand out to recommend the very best of the best. These are the cases that I would (and am) using myself.

I think the best product on the list, one that works well for any application, is the Miuzei Raspberry Pi 4 Case. It’s easy to assemble, it looks good, and it will keep your Pi safe and cool. It’s the case I’m currently using as I familiarize myself with everything the Raspberry Pi 4 can do.

I also love the idea behind the VGE Raspberry Pi 4 Wall-Mount Case because I know what can happen when you have the brains of a project sitting down where all the rest of the clutter lives. Keeping the Pi up and above the rest of any components you’re using is a no-brainer. As I convert some existing projects to the newer board, I’ll be ordering more of them.

Any of these cases will serve you well. I see myself using any and all of them as I find new ways to enjoy the Raspberry Pi 4.