Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Screamed ‘Don’t Do It’ Before He Shot Himself

Details about death of Lisa Marie Presley‘s son Benjamin Keough, who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Calabasas, California on Sunday, July 12, have found their way out online. According to a new report, his girlfriend Diana Pinto tried to stop him from taking his own life.

Daily Mail revealed that Diana was heard screaming, “Don’t do it,” to the 27-year-old in the moments leading up to him shooting himself in the chest at the mansion, where people were partying at the home at 1 A.M. before screams were heard around 3.30 A.M.

Police reportedly arrived at the scene around 6 A.M. According a neighbor, “She was pretty hysterical” when being interviewed by the authorities. The neighbor added, “[She was] saying, ‘I can’t believe it.’ She just kept swearing and saying, ‘I can’t believe it… I can’t believe he would do that to himself.’ ”

It appeared that Diana was afraid that Benjamin’s family would blame her for his death. “She said, ‘the family’s going to hate me’ and ‘they’re going to blame me.’ I think she was feeling guilty for it happening,’ ” the neighbor continued.

Meanwhile, Benjamin’s ex-girlfriend Alexa Rohde paid tribute to him in an Instagram post on Monday, July 13. Posting some pictures taken during the time when they were still together, Alexa wrote in the caption, “Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate.”

She went on gushing, “You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. words will never be enough.”

Benjamin is Lisa’s son with ex-husband Danny Keough, with whom she shares Riley Keough too. Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowski, confirmed Benjamin’s death in a statement on Sunday, telling how heartbroken Lisa is over the death of her son. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” so the statement read. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”