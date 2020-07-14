Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke Postpone Wedding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fellow Bachelor Nation member and podcast co-host Ashley Iaconetti then asked Higgins how he felt about living apart from Clarke for the next year and a half. According to Iaconetti, Higgins and Clarke have decided to wait on moving in together until they’re married. Higgins then noted “it’s not easy.”

“Yes, it’s healthy for us; it’s good for us; it’s the best thing for us as people. But, like, Ashley, it’s not easy,” he said. “I don’t think it should be easy. I miss her often. We’re apart right now.”

To help distract them from the time apart, both Higgins and Clarke “have decided to enter into learning or trying or investing” their time into new things. For instance, Clarke has enrolled in esthetician school.

“We will be seeing each other often, but we will be apart until that day,” Higgins said. “I want to believe and trust that, in five years, we’ll look back and it will almost be just a distant memory of how much time we spent apart and that we have a lifetime together, hopefully, God willing.