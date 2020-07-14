Authorities Find Body Of Actress Naya Rivera

Authorities have revealed that they are “confident” that a body found in California’s Lake Piru early Monday morning is missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera.

Cops say that she likely drowned after first saving her son.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said.

According to reports, Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s possible that Rivera drowned.

Her son told the authorities that they went swimming but that his mom didn’t get back on the boat, Buschow said. The child had on a life vest, and an adult life vest was found on the boat.

The Sheriff says he has been keeping in close contact with the star’s family.

“Her family has been at the lake everyday holding out hope and communicating with our investigators,” Ayub said.