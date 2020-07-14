Authorities Find Body Of Actress Naya Rivera

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Authorities have revealed that they are “confident” that a body found in California’s Lake Piru early Monday morning is missing “Glee” actress Naya Rivera.

Cops say that she likely drowned after first saving her son.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said.

According to reports, Rivera, 33, disappeared from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that it’s possible that Rivera drowned. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR