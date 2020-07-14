Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.61% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Credit Corp Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.68% or 1.02 points to trade at 16.29 at the close. Meanwhile, Breville Group Ltd (ASX:) added 5.53% or 1.27 points to end at 24.24 and Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.15% or 0.14 points to 2.86 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 7.47% or 0.260 points to trade at 3.220 at the close. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) declined 7.23% or 5.19 points to end at 66.55 and Megaport Ltd (ASX:) was down 6.67% or 0.95 points to 13.29.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 895 to 329 and 335 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 0.99% to 18.076.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.55% or 10.05 to $1804.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.20% or 0.48 to hit $39.62 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.98% or 0.42 to trade at $42.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.16% to 0.6950, while AUD/JPY rose 0.16% to 74.57.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 96.523.

