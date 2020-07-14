Assume you’re being spied on: How Canadian business will change in Hong Kong under security law

Article content continued

The language in the law’s 66 articles is wide ranging: it applies to citizens, non-permanent residents and, apparently, visitors as well. It criminalizes what it deems to be acts of secession, terrorism, subversion or collusion with foreign forces. Those accused might face extradition to Beijing, where their trials could be heard behind closed doors.

Beijing has already opened an office in Hong Kong where its agents will be enforcing the security law.

Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg files

The law is a “death knell” for Hong Kong, according to Arne Kislenko, a Ryerson University professor and national security expert.

Kislenko, who also handled Canadian national security cases as a senior immigration officer, warned that businesses will need to take extreme precautions to continue conducting business in Hong Kong.