Artem Chigvintsev Holds Nikki Bella’s Baby Bump in Sweet PDA Pic

Nikki Bella may be in the final stretches of her pregnancy, but she’s happier than ever.

Today, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. In the snap, which was shared with her 9.4 million followers, Nikki and Artem touched foreheads and cradled the baby bump.

And if that wasn’t sweet enough, the retired WWE superstar captioned the image with a single red heart. Speaking of the color red, Nikki oozed confidence as she wore a red halter dress with matching lipstick.

That’s one hot momma-to-be!

As E! readers may know, back in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and twin Brie Bella confirmed in a joint announcement that they’re both expecting.