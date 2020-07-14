Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Seeking for Primary Physical Custody of Their Children

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, asking for spousal support and primary physical custody of their young daughter and son.

Armie Hammer‘s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is seeking primary physical custody of their children in their divorce.

The former couple shocked fans by announcing the end of their 10-year marriage on Instagram last week (ends12Jul20), writing alongside a picture of themselves in happier times, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Now it has emerged that Chambers filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, the date of which she listed as 6 July – before the Instagram announcement. In addition, she’s asking for primary physical custody of five-year-old daughter Harper and three-year-old son Ford, but wants joint legal custody with the “Call Me by Your Name” star.

Chambers is also asking for spousal support from the actor.

Hammer has yet to officially respond to the divorce petition.