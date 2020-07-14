Apple asks retail staff to work remotely as it shuts stores down again

Article content continued

In March, Apple launched a program to let retail workers switch to online roles while most of Apple’s stores were shut across the world.

In the video, O’Brien also told staff that, beginning later this month, they will get name tag lanyards for use in store that they can customize with their own Memoiji, Apple’s system for users to create virtual avatars of themselves on the iPhone. This will help retail staff be more recognizable while they wear face masks, she said.

Of Apple’s 271 U.S. retail locations, more than 90 have had to close again due to COVID-19 spikes. The company has also shut some stores again in the U.K. and Australia. For locations that remain open, the company is requiring face masks for customers and employees as well as temperature checks upon entry. “The way we have been managing the protocols has been really effective,” O’Brien said in the recent video.