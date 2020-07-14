Angelina Jolie Honors Victims and Survivors of Srebrenica Massacre on Its 25th Anniversary

WENN

In a heartfelt video message, the ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ director urges viewers to remember how human rights violations can easily be prevented.

–

Angelina Jolie has recorded an emotional video message to mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.

The deadly event occurred during the Bosnian War and resulted in the deaths of over 8,000 locals in and around the town of Srebrenica in July, 1995.

“I’m thinking today of the mothers of Srebrenica, and all the other survivors, whose husbands, brothers, sons were murdered in the genocide 25 years ago,” Jolie shared in the footage released by Harpers Bazaar. “I think too of the victims, in particular the children, who were denied the chance to live and love and have families of their own. It is a loss beyond words.”

Jolie has a special connection to the region – her 2011 directorial debut, “In the Land of Blood and Honey“, was set during the Bosnian War. She was also made an honorary citizen of Sarajevo and a recipient of the Heart of Sarajevo award the year of the film’s release. The star has also visited Bosnia as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She also funded the construction of several houses for those left homeless in eastern Bosnia.

Jolie concluded her statement by urging readers to remember how human rights violations can easily be prevented.

“It lives on wherever people find excuses to single out others and deny them their rights as equal human beings. You may know this better than me,” she added. “Srebrenica was a crime that did not happen overnight. It could have been prevented, even down to the last few hours.”





She continued, “That is the best way we can honour the families we remember today; and the victims of persecution everywhere.”